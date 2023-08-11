A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Port Byron.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a motorcycle crashed in the middle of the roadway in the 2100 block of routes 2 and 92 in rural Port Byron. The motorcycle and rider were lying in the road, and the rider was injured, police said.

Upon arrival, officers determined it was a lone man involved in the crash, and he was transported by MEDFORCE to Iowa City for life-threatening injuries. No further information, regarding injuries or identification, are available at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.