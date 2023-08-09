A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash near the 23500 block of 220th Street in Scott County, authorities said.

Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Thompson said deputies were sent to the scene of the crash at about 2:40 p.m.

The street is in eastern Scott County in rural LeClaire and is blacktop from 240th Avenue for a short distance and then turns into a gravel road.

Thompson said that two motorcyclists from Kentucky were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area.

According to one of the motorcyclists, they were traveling about 50-55 mph when they came upon the gravel portion of the roadway. His riding partner, who was slightly in front, lost control and was thrown off his motorcycle into the path of the other motorcycle causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets.

Emergency responders conducted CPR on the injured motorcyclist. Both motorcyclists were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus. The motorcyclist who was injured died at the hospital.

The names of the motorcyclists were not released Thursday night pending notification of family.

The LeClaire Police Department, Bettendorf Fire Department and Medic EMS assisted at the scene.