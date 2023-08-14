Henry Dinkins’ son testified he saw his father shoot Breasia Terrell.
That assertion was made for the first time Monday in a Scott County courtroom when the 11-year-old told defense attorney Chad Frese that he saw his father shoot and kill Breasia.
Identified in court as D.L., the boy is Breasia’s younger brother and was 8 at the time of her death.
Henry Dinkins, in light-colored shirt at center, listens to testimony Monday during his trial for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell. He is flanked by defense attorneys Chad Frese, right, and Joel Waters, left.
Tom Loewy
Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder of Breasia, who was 10 years old when she disappeared on July 10, 2020.
Breasia and D.L. spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culbertson, at her apartment the night prior to her disappearance.
The boy repeated his claim in court Monday under redirect questioning by Scott County Assistant Prosecutor Liz O’Donnell.
She asked D.L. if the last time he saw his sister was “at Andrea’s apartment?”
O’Donnell then repeated, “Was that the last time you saw Breasia?”
D.L. answered, “When she got shot.”
O’Donnell then asked, “Were you afraid to tell people she got shot?” He answered, “Yes.”
O’Donnell asked “Was it hard to tell people?” He again answered, "Yes."
The prosecutor asked the boy whether he was scared.
“Were you afraid you’d get in trouble?” O'Donnell asked.
D.L. answered, “Something like that.”
The testimony came after Frese picked at D.L.’s testimony, pointing out inconsistencies. Frese reminded D.L. of his assertion to police and during testimony in court that Dinkins stopped to go fishing during the morning Breasia was missing.
During the boy's testimony on Friday, he said Dinkins picked up him and Breasia on July 9, 2020. He told the court Breasia went missing sometime in the night. He testified that Dinkins returned to the apartment two times in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020 and Breasia was not present. On a third trip to the apartment, Dinkins picked up D.L., the boy testified.
D.L.’s testimony became confused Monday, as he did not previously say he witnessed Breasia’s murder until he was cross-examined by Frese.
Coverage of the trial continues today, and this story will be updated.
Photos: Breasia Terrell’s Garden at Monroe Elementary School
Giovanni Lara, a classmate of Breasia Terrell, draws a picture on a stone with classmates, friends, family and school officials Thursday as the final items are added to Breasia Terrell’s Garden at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport.
Marian Driscoll, 8, grandmother Fran Driscoll and brother Sam Driscoll of Davenport stop to reflect at Breasia Terrell’s Garden at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport. Last fall, with her mother’s blessing, the staff at Monroe Elementary School began creating a memorial in the yard to honor Breasia Terrell.
Kalli Gaude-Wiebel, a classmate of Breasia Terrell, draws a picture on a stone at Breasia Terrell’s Garden at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport. Breasia was a student at Monroe Elementary when she went missing in 2020.
