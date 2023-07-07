The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the victims of a three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in the 21100 block of Utica Ridge Road.

Deputy Daniel Grafton said the crash occurred at 6:27 p.m. when a 2005 Ford Ranger that was southbound on Utica Ridge Road and driven by Benjamin Poland, 18, of Clinton, crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Amanda Shirley 33, of Camanche.

Poland was killed in the crash. Shirley was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. She remained hospitalized Friday night in critical condition.

A 2016 Honda Civic driven by 19-year-old Alex Kunde of Princeton, Iowa, also was northbound on Utica Ridge Road behind the van driven by Shirley. Kunde’s vehicle struck the back of the van and went into the east ditch. Kunde suffered minor injuries and was released from Genesis Medical Center after being treated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team.