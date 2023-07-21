Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Rock Island Thursday afternoon.

Mario S. Yancey, 51, of Rock Island, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday.

An autopsy was performed on Yancey Friday, determining the cause of death.

He was shot in the 1300 block of 14th Street, Rock Island, around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Two other men were also shot, aged 28 and 50. They were hospitalized Thursday. Their names have not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation. Tips can be directed to the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

