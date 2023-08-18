Just one witness was called Friday morning in Henry Dinkins’ trial for the 2020 slaying of Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins is accused of abducting and killing the 10-year-old girl on July 10, 2020. After a change-of-venue was granted, Dinkins opted for a bench trial and faces life in prison if Judge Henry Latham finds him guilty of first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Breasia and her then-8-year-old brother, identified in court as D.L., were picked up by Dinkins on July 9, 2020 and spent the night at an apartment Dinkins shared with his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson.

D.L. is Dinkins’ son with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford.

The trial is in its seventh day, and Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham called the state’s 28th witness, Davenport police detective Evan Obert.

He was the lead investigator and interviewed Dinkins on the afternoon of July 10, 2020.

Obert told the court his interview with Dinkins started at 12:11 p.m., more than three hours after Dinkins left Davenport police officer Craig Burkle at the apartment he shared with Culberson.

He testified that Dinkins did not tell him the 2007 maroon Chevy Impala he was driving was parked one block from the police station.

During testimony, Obert pointed out that he had a hard time getting Dinkins to establish his movements during the early morning hours of July 10, 2020. Dinkins could not provide the time he noticed Breasia was missing.

Cunningham broke from Obert’s testimony to play an hour-long portion of Obert’s first interview with Dinkins at the Davenport Police Department.

In the video, Dinkins offered a sequence of events — from when he picked up the children on July 9, 2020, until the time he arrived at the police station the next day:

- Dinkins picked up Breasia and “Little Dink” at the home of Lankford’s mother.

- The three spent some time at his cousin Vince’s house. He was referring to Vince Howard.

- The three then went to Culberson’s apartment, where they played video games. The children showered and went to bed. Dinkins did not provide any times for the activities.

- Dinkins said he left the apartment after the children went to sleep. He said he “went to Vince’s house, but no one answered.”

- Dinkins returned to the apartment.

- Dinkins left the apartment again and went to a Kwik Shop to buy cigarettes.

- Dinkins said he returned to the apartment, discovered Breasia missing, and left the apartment.

- He said he first searched the area around the apartment on foot, then got in his Impala.

- He said he “drove around” various areas searching for Breasia. Obert asked if he called 911, and Dinkins said he did not have his phone with him and his phone “was the last thing on his mind.”

- Dinkins then told Obert that he returned to the apartment to pick up “Little Dink” and drove some more.

- Dinkins said he called Lankford to tell her Breasia was missing. When Obert asked if he stopped anywhere before calling Lankford, Dinkins said he stopped “at some time” at his recreational vehicle, which was in a lot off Schmidt Road.

- Obert asked if he and Lankford returned to Culberson’s apartment together and met Burkle. Dinkins said he met Lankford at McDonald’s on East Kimberly Road, and she took D.L. He then drove the Impala back to the apartment, where he spoke with Burkle.

- Obert asked why Dinkins left that interview. He said he left because Lankford left, and he wanted to search for Breasia.

- Obert asked Dinkins where he searched, and Dinkins responded, “I was riding” and that his confrontation with Lankford had upset him.

- While being questioned by Obert, Dinkins said he went to the home of his sister, Neda McQuay.

After trying to establish a timeline, Obert turned to the Impala. He asked Dinkins if he drove to the police station in it.

Dinkins responded, “Why do you wanna know that?”

When asked the location of the Impala, Dinkins said “Vince is in it. Riding.” And he told Obert the Impala was “reachable.”

Obert asked Dinkins if he came to the police station in another vehicle and if he “… didn’t want to talk about how you switched vehicles.”

Dinkins grew agitated and answered, “What do you mean, I switched vehicles?”

Obert again asked Dinkins the location of the Impala. Dinkins answered, “It’s around.”

Obert’s testimony is slated to continue after the court’s recess for lunch.