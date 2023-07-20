One man is dead and two others wounded in a shooting Thursday outside 1318 14th St., Rock Island, police said.

Officers responded to the address at 2:06 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired and a victim struck by gunfire, Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said.

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were located and taken to UnityPoint Trinity Health, Rock Island. A third gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

While being treated, a 51-year-old victim died. The other two victims, ages 28 and 50, were stabilized and remain hospitalized.

The names of the victims were not released Thursday afternoon.

Outside of 1318 14th St., officers marked at least 12 spent casings with evidence towers, and the home was surrounded with crime scene tape. It was guarded by a Rock Island Police Officer.

Another home on the block, 1303 14th St., also was surrounded by crime scene tape and an officer stood guard on the porch there.

One neighbor said gunshots are not uncommon in the area and said a person was fatally shot at the house next to the one on the corner just last year.

McCloud said no arrests had been made in connection with the shootings as of 6 p.m. Thursday.