Some fans who attended the Quad Cities River Bandits baseball game on Sept. 3 found antisemitic flyers on their vehicles after the game, members of One Human Family QCA said in a news release.

On one of the flyers is written, “Every single aspect of the media is Jewish,” and lists the names of the CEOs of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Global, Fox Entertainment, Comcast Corp., Discovery Inc., and The Walt Disney Co.

Images of the CEOs are on the flyers and in the center of their foreheads a Star of David has been superimposed in the images.

Subsidiaries of those companies also are listed.

On another flyer is written, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and lists the names of scientists, medical officers, business executives with pharmaceutical companies, as well investment companies Blackrock and Vanguard, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky.

At the bottom of each flyer is a statement, “These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent.”

There were no threats of violence on the flyers.

The flyers are distributed by the Goyim Defense League that operates Goyim TV or GTV, a platform for antisemitic content.

In a news release, One Human Family QCA leaders Rabbi Henry Karp and Rev. Rich Hendricks said the flyers have their roots tracing to the “notorious antisemitic document 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.'"

The fabricated text falsely claims to be the minutes of an international meeting of Jewish leaders plotting world domination.

“One Human Family QCA calls upon all Quad Citians to reject and denounce such messages of hate as being contrary to the spirit of our community which welcomes and embraces the wondrous diversity of our friends and neighbors,” Karp and Hendricks said.

In that same news release, Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said, “The River Bandits forcefully condemn all hate speech of any kind. The Quad-Cities is a wonderful, caring and welcoming community. The language of hate is antithetical to who we are as a people.”

The Davenport Police Department was made aware of the flyers. Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline police departments said that no one has reported such flyers being distributed in their cities.

