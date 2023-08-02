One person died late Tuesday when a pickup truck rolled over on an Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.

An Iowa State Patrol report states the crash happened about 10:49 p.m. on the westbound ramp to U.S. 61 north.

The driver crossed onto the left shoulder, overcorrected and rolled over in the ditch on the right side of the ramp, according to the report. The driver was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

The state police have not yet releasing the name of the person killed.

Davenport police officers and firefighters and the staff of Medic EMS assisted at the crash site.

Photos: The first supermoon in August rises around the world Kansas City, Missouri Chicago Los Angeles Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee Johnstown, Pennsylvania New York City Caracas, Venezuela Berlin, Germany Neuruppin, Germany Greece Schwerin, Germany Greece Schwerin, Germany France Istanbul, Turkey Rome, Italy Italy Supermoon APTOPIX Iraq Supermoon Turkey Supermoon APTOPIX Lebanon Supermoon Cyprus Supermoon Supermoon South Africa Bolivia Super Moon