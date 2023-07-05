Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday in downtown Davenport.
One person was wounded in the incident that occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Iowa Street. The person's condition was unknown early Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Thomas Geyer
