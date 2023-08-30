One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Clinton County late Tuesday.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Owens said the crash occurred near 320th Avenue and U.S. 30 at about 11:14 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 2008 Ford Focus that had crashed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Focus was eastbound on U.S. 30 when the driver lost control. The car went onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

The driver then over-corrected and the vehicle went into the center median where it rolled numerous times. It came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released Wednesday pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting at the scene were the DeWitt Police Department, DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.