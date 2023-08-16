One person was killed and another injured when the UTV they were riding crashed into a tree in Clinton County, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday at 1113 2nd St. in Camanche.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Polaris UTV, or utility terrain vehicle, was traveling along in the 1100 block of 2nd Street when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

One of the riders was killed while the other was injured.

Both the deceased person and injured person were taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.

The condition of the injured person was not available late Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.