One person was wounded late Friday in a shooting in the parking lot of the Valley Fair Shopping Center across the street from the Mississippi Valley Fair that is going on this week.

There were reports of a possible second victim shot in the foot, but police had not confirmed that early Saturday.

At 11:14 p.m., multiple shots were heard coming from the easternmost corner of the shopping center, near the intersection of West Locust Street and Jebens Avenue. The fair closed at midnight.

There has been a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of the shopping center located in the 2800 block of West Locust Street because of the fair.

Davenport police were in the parking lot of the Kwik Star, 2850 W. Locust Street, keeping an eye on people crossing West Locust Street and heading to their cars when the gunshots were heard.

Police responded quickly to the scene. People could be seen running from the area of the shots, while some other people were screaming.

Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies, Iowa State Patrol troopers and Davenport firefighters got to the wounded person, a male, in under a minute and began rendering first aid, including applying tourniquets to one of the victim’s legs to stem bleeding.

An ambulance arrived on the scene moments later and took the victim to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

The victim’s condition was not available early Saturday.

A handgun was found near the scene.

After the victim had been cared for and taken to the hospital, police turned their attention to the crowd that had gathered in an effort to find any witnesses to the shooting.

This is a developing story.