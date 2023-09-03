One person was wounded in a shooting early Sunday and two people were taken into custody after a short standoff, Davenport Police said.

At 5:14 a.m., officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, to investigate a reported shooting after a gunshot victim walked into the hospital.

The investigation determined there was a verbal argument between two people who are acquainted with each other. The argument escalated and shots were fired.

A 32-year-old man was wounded, and he was able to take himself to Genesis East for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers then went to 1705 W. 70th St., where the shooting occurred and made contact with the suspect, Donald Carl Barton II, 34, who was in the residence with Serena Shylyn Wiles, 28.

A judge approved a search warrant for the residence, but Barton barricaded himself in the home with Wiles, and a short standoff ensued with the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team.

Barton and Wiles gave themselves up to police without further incident.

Barton is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with assault with a weapon, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and interference with a weapon.

Wiles is charged with interference with official acts.

Barton was being held without bond Sunday night in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Monday in Scott County District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case and set bond.

Wiles was released from the jail after posting a $300 cash bond.