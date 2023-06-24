An Ontario, Canada, man is facing sex abuse charges in Scott County after he allegedly drove to Bettendorf to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online, Bettendorf Police said.

Tevontaye Emmannuel Elliott, 22, of Oshawa, Ontario, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

Elliott also is charged with one count of indecent exposure, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Jeremy Salsberry, at 2:47 p.m. Friday, a woman called Bettendorf Police to Veterans Memorial Park after seeing a couple engaged in a sex act in the front seat of a 2018 Honda Civic.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed Elliott on top of the victim in the front passenger seat.

Elliott is more than four years older than the victim. The age of consent in Iowa is 16.

During a post-Miranda interview, Elliott admitted that between May 13 and May 18, he traveled from his home in Ontario, Canada, to spend time with the 15-year-old girl. He admitted that on two occasions, he had sexual relations with the girl at the Clarion Pointe hotel, 815 Golden Valley Drive, on two separate occasions.

Elliott admitted to police he has no local ties to the area and no local employment.

The victim requested an order of protection.

During a first appearance on the charges Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 30.

Frederick ordered that Elliott be held without bond in the Scott County Jail.