CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion man was sentenced to eight years in prison on two counts of child pornography Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Frank R. Laughner, 24, was sentenced to two four-year prison terms to be served mandatorily consecutive or one following the other. He is eligible for day-for-day credit and credit for time served. He was also given a $1,000 fine on each of the two counts, and he will be required to register as a sex offender for life. He also has one-year mandatory supervised release on completion of his prison sentence.

Laughner made an unsworn statement at his sentencing in which he said he was “so, so sorry” for his crimes and that he had actually enjoyed going to therapy sessions. He said he was the child of a broken home and in hanging around his father's home he got to know neighbors who were three to six years older than he was. He said they introduced him to sex at a young age and “from then on it was consistently in my life.”

He cited the progress he's made in therapy for the past 19 months since his arrest.

“I'm super happy with the progress I've made since starting,” he said. “I've got a long, long way to go. Please let me continue this journey.”

Laughner's attorney John Ruud said his client had not only been in counseling for the past 19 months but also in the workforce. He asked for a term of probation.

“He's really done everything we asked him to do, and I would say beyond,” he said, noting Laughner actually thanked the police officers who initially interviewed him. “It was a cry for help in my mind.”

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty admitted that Laughner was very cooperative with law enforcement.

“To acknowledge Mr. Laughner has been cooperative might be an understatement,” she said. “However, we are not talking about a single image or a single lapse in judgment. This is as Mr. Laughner acknowledges a long-standing addiction borne out of trauma and mental health issues.”

Runty said she was confident Laughner could continue his progress in therapy within the Department of Corrections. She asked for consecutive five-year terms.

In imposing the prison sentence, Judge Colby Hathaway said it was necessary to deter others from the same or similar conduct.