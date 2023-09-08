A pickup struck Davenport Fire Station 3 on Friday after its driver suffered a medical issue, Davenport Police said.

The crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. at the station located at 3506 Harrison St.

A Toyota Tundra was southbound on Harrison Street when it suddenly left the roadway and struck the north wall of the fire station.

The pickup came to rest partially in the building after striking Engine No. 3 which was parked inside.

Police said the driver of the Tundra, a 31-year-old man, experienced a medical issue which caused him to lose control of the pickup.

The driver was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to the crash.

The passenger of the pickup was not injured, nor were firefighters who were inside the station at the time of the crash.

After the crash, firefighters provided emergency care to the occupants of the pickup.

Temporary repairs to Station 3 are underway, and the station is still in service.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.