Davenport police allege that a man who attempted to video a girl using the restroom in NorthPark Mall last year is facing child porn charges after investigators found pornographic images of children on his cell phone.

Justin Scott Coffey, 38, is charged with one count of invasion of privacy and four counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense.

Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits and search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective Joshua Stocking, at about 3 p.m. August 27, 2022, a 13-year-old girl went into the restroom at NorthPall Mall.

While the girl was using the restroom, she noticed a hand holding a cell phone reach under the stall door. It appeared someone was trying to record the girl.

The girl coughed to let the person know she was there. The person then pulled the phone back, but a few seconds later, the person put the cell phone back under the stall door.

The girl reached for the phone, touching the person's hand. The person then pulled the phone back and ran out of the restroom.

The victim and her mother met with mall security and were able to get a photo of the person from the security cameras.

Police were able to identify the man as Coffey, who was seen on video entering the women’s restroom shortly after the victim entered, and then leaving before the victim.

A search warrant was executed on Coffey’s Apple iPhone. A forensic examination revealed four images of possible child pornography.

The images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for identification. The Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed the four images to be child pornography.

Coffey was taken into custody Wednesday.

During a first appearance on the charges in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled an arraignment for Sept. 28 after Coffey waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Coffee was released from the Scott County Jail after posting a $25,000 cash-only bond.

At the time of the incident, Coffey had just completed a four-year term on federal supervised release.

On Oct. 17, 2014, Coffey pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute at least 100 kilograms, or about 220 pounds, of marijuana during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

On Jan. 22, 2015, then Chief U.S. District Judge James Gritzner sentenced Coffey to 63 months, or five years and three months, in federal prison to be followed by four years on supervised release. Coffey was given credit for the time he served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing and was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on July 16, 2018.

It is not the first time Coffey has been accused of attempting to secretly video a person.

According to Scott County District Court online records, Coffey was arrested June 3, 2013, on a charge of invasion of privacy after he was caught sliding his cell phone underneath the door of one of the tanning rooms at Bayside Tan in an attempt to record a woman in a tanning bed.

Coffey pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay fines and court costs of $539.90.