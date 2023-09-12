Police say he promised drugs, but instead stabbed the person he lured to his Davenport home.

Hans Wagner, 41, of Davenport, faces charges of attempted murder and willful injury causing bodily injury, according to Scott County court documents. The acts authorities allege he committed began sometime early Tuesday at Wagner’s residence in the 3500 block of Bridge Avenue in Davenport.

Wagner, police said in a criminal complaint, intended to kill the person and got him to the home by offering the drugs. When the person, not identified in detail, arrived, Wagner sat him down on a towel in the living room.

As the person sat, Wagner produced a knife and stabbed him multiple times, continuing to attack as the person tried to get away, according to the complaint.

The person had knife wounds on several parts of his body, but authorities considered none of them life threatening, police said.

The complaint states Wagner admitted to the plot and the attack during a post-Miranda interview.

The court records do not say what investigators think prompted the attack, what type of drugs they think Wagner promised or how the attack ended.

The Davenport Police Department became involved when they responded at about 1 a.m. to Genesis Health System’s west campus in Davenport to investigate an assault complaint at the Bridge Avenue residence, the complaint states.

Around 2:27 a.m., officers brought Wagner to the Scott County Jail, according to the jail website. He remained there Tuesday afternoon, held on a $50,000, cash-only bond.

Wagner made his court appearance later Tuesday morning, and has another court hearing scheduled for Sept. 22, court records state.

