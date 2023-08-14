The man said to have life-threatening injuries following a crash in rural Port Byron Friday morning has been identified.

According to authorities, Anthony L. Cook, 52, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital by MedForce. He is still hospitalized and receiving care, according to a news release.

As previously reported, just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a motorcycle crashed in the middle of the roadway in the 2100 block of routes 2 and 92 in rural Port Byron. The motorcycle and rider were lying in the road, and the rider was injured, police said.

Upon arrival, officers determined a lone man was involved in the crash, and he was transported to Iowa City for life-threatening injuries.

