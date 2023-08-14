The man said to have life-threatening injuries following a crash in rural Port Byron Friday morning has been identified.
According to authorities, Anthony L. Cook, 52, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital by MedForce. He is still hospitalized and receiving care, according to a news release.
As previously reported, just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a motorcycle crashed in the middle of the roadway in the 2100 block of routes 2 and 92 in rural Port Byron. The motorcycle and rider were lying in the road, and the rider was injured, police said.
Upon arrival, officers determined a lone man was involved in the crash, and he was transported to Iowa City for life-threatening injuries.
Photos: Views from the Back of the Motorcycle
072819-BIX7-JS-016
Elite runners Gabriel Geay (7) of Tanzania and Jarius Birech of Kenya use water to cool off near the turn-around, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-001
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich looks up Brady Street on Saturday prior to the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7. Saturday was Froehlich's final event as race director after 40 years.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-002
A runner takes a moment to himself before the race, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-003
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya stands at the start line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, before the running of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-004
The gun fires as the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race gets under way, Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Brady Street in Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-005
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-006
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-007
A runner slaps the hands of spectators as he runs up Brady Street during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport in 2019.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-008
The scene looking down Brady Street during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport in 2019. Numbers are returning to form following a virtual race in 2020 forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-009
Elite runner Kenneth Kosgei (35) of Kenya, checks his time near 12th Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-010
Dominic Korir of Kenya leads the group of elite runners as they make the turn from Brady Street to Kirkwood, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-011
A group of elite runners including the eventual winner Leonard Barsoton (3) of Keny spread out as they begin the run down Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-012
Elite runner Jarius Birech of Kenya checks his time while on Kirkwood Blve., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-013
The elite group stays as a pack at the end of Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-014
The elite runners make the turn from Kirkwood Blvd. onto Jersey Ridge, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-015
The elite runners run up McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-017
The elite group of runners dwindle to five on McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-018
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-019
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. Barsoton prevailed as he won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-020
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-021
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-022
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-023
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he runs down Brady Street from Kirkwood Boulevard on Saturday during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-024
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya makes the turn onto 3rd Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-025
Joyciline Jepkosgei runs down Brady Street en route to victory in the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-026
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz
072819-BIX7-JS-027
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!