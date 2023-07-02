Shelby Woolison was out of the house just after 7 a.m. to take her son to day care.

It was, she thought, just another Monday. Just the start of another week.

But Woolison's routine at her home near Central Park Avenue in Davenport was shattered when she discovered her black 2016 Ford Edge was not in the driveway.

"I have my car keys," Woolison said Tuesday. "I thought I locked the doors — in fact, I'm just about positive I locked those doors.

"But it was gone."

The vehicle was recovered late Thursday. Woolison said her Ford Edge was used in a number of other burglaries.

"The back seat is filled with other people's papers and a few belongings that aren't ours," Woolison said. "Thankfully, the police processed it at the scene."

Woolison's experience is far from uncommon in Davenport, or across the Quad-Cities. In 2021 — the latest totals available from the area's major police departments — 945 vehicles were stolen in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline.

Davenport had almost half of the vehicle thefts in 2021, with 470.

"We are lucky, in a way," Woolison said. "My fiancé has a car, and we will be able to use it until we get things figured out or the car is returned. My purse was in the car, so I had to spend most of the day calling around and cancelling everything."

She said the car was taken "sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday." Woolison's Ford Edge was spotted on a private surveillance camera at 1:39 a.m. Monday on West 47th Court in Davenport.

The people in the Ford Edge were trying the doors of other cars and stealing from the ones they found open. Stolen vehicles are used in the commission of other crimes.

"I think all the cars stolen in Davenport and the Quad-Cities are a big story," Woolison said. "This has been a really negative experience, and it really shocks me to know how many other people go through this because people stealing cars is so common."

Startling numbers

Woolison's Ford Edge joined a long list of vehicles stolen in Davenport and the rest of the Quad-Cities over the past five years. According to the latest numbers available from the police departments in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, 1,868 vehicles were stolen across 2020 and 2021.

Vehicle thefts in Davenport accounted for more than half the total in that time frame, at 1,002.

In the three-year span from 2019 to 2021, a total of 1,396 vehicles were stolen in the city.

Some cities in the metro area did report statistics from last year:

In East Moline, Chief Jeffrey Ramsey reported 57 vehicles were stolen in the city in 2022.

Bettendorf reported 59 vehicles stolen in the city in 2022.

Smaller towns in the metro area also dealt with vehicle theft. In Silvis, Chief Mark VanKlaveren reported 23 motor vehicle thefts in 2022.

Authorities say some of the vehicles are stolen by teenagers who simply want a "joy ride." But many of the stolen vehicles are used in crimes, and those crimes can lead to sometimes-dangerous police pursuits.

Woolison's Ford Edge was pursued by Davenport police officers after it was stolen.

"I found out later Monday that police had knocked on our door really early that morning," Woolison said. "We sleep upstairs, so we didn't hear anyone at the door.

"But they were looking for me because my vehicle was involved in a pursuit. But whoever had stolen it got away."

It is not believed anyone was injured by Woolison's stolen vehicle.

A ride through the park

In the early hours of Monday, as Woolison's Ford Edge was being used in a string of burglaries, police found David James Gordon lying on his stomach in the backyard of a home near the intersection of High Street and Lincoln Avenue in Davenport, Scott County court records said. Nearby was the stolen motorcycle authorities accuse him of using to flee from law enforcement.

A Bettendorf police officer initially tried to stop Gordon, 42, of Davenport, at about 12:19 a.m. in the 1600 block of Grant Street. The reason listed for the stop was a lack of visible registration on the motorcycle.

Instead of stopping, Gordon kept going. He is accused of driving along the Duck Creek bike path and through Garfield Park. He also disobeyed numerous traffic signals and steered in and out of construction cones during the pursuit.

When they checked the motorcycle, police found it had been reported stolen as part of a burglary in Rock Island County.

After he was Mirandized, Gordon told police he fled because he knew his license was not valid and that he bought the motorcycle about a month ago. He faces numerous charges in relation to the incident, including second-degree theft, eluding and drug charges.

As of Thursday, Gordon was free on a $5,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 6.

A vehicle theft turned deadly

At 3:56 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022, a stolen Hyundai Azera rear-ended Abbott Perry’s Chevrolet Aveo at the intersection of Illinois Route 92 and the off-ramp to the Talbot Memorial Bridge in Rock Island.

Perry died from the resulting injuries. Three people who were in the Azera left the crash site, two left on foot and one was picked up by another vehicle.

The Azera, a maroon 2008, had been reported stolen at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. The driver told police he left it running while he went into 11th St. Mart at 1520 11th St., Rock Island. Someone in a black hooded sweatshirt and black facemask then took the car.

On Nov. 11, authorities arrested Marcus C. Holmes, now 34, in relation to the fatal crash. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Holmes, of Davenport, with reckless homicide; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death.

On June 22, 2023, Holmes pleaded guilty to the failure to report an accident and possession of a stolen motor vehicle charges. His plea was part of an agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors dropped the reckless homicide and leaving the scene charges as part of the agreement, records state. Holmes awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Searching for the Azera

Court records provide more detail about the whereabouts of the stolen Hyundai on Nov. 1 before the fatal collision.

At 1:14 p.m., officers went to the area of 7th Street and 7th Avenue to look for the Azera. The caller told police she and a friend had found the vehicle in an alley in the 600 block of 6th Street. They spoke to a young man who came out of the residence behind which the Azera was parked.

He identified himself as “Julius” from Waukegan, Illinois. After a short conversation, he left in the Azera.

During an interview with police, someone at the 6th Street address said Julius Matthews, 21, had arrived and left in the vehicle.

As of June 29, 2023, no charges related to the stolen vehicle or the crash were listed for Matthews in online court records.

At 3:54 p.m. on Nov. 1, police learned of a reckless driver southbound on 7th Street at 15th Avenue in Rock Island. An officer saw the vehicle and described it as a maroon sedan with three people inside. The three were wearing ski masks.

The officer lost sight of the sedan and could not relocate it.

At 3:55 p.m. — just before the crash — city cameras recorded a maroon Hyundai sedan heading west on Route 92 at 7th Avenue. The driver was a heavy-set person in a light-colored T-shirt with long, dark sleeves.

Police identified one of the people who ran from the crash scene as Anthony Banks, 41, according to court documents. Officers found Banks at 11th Street and 3rd Avenue and arrested him on an unrelated warrant, records state. They then sent him to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island, but court documents don’t state why authorities sent him to the hospital.

A news release issued by the Rock Island Police Department when Holmes was charged stated one of the occupants of the Azera was seriously injured and hospitalized but did not identify that person by name.

After he was Mirandized, Banks told investigators a heavy-set man he knew as “Bub” or “Marcus” picked him up in a maroon sedan. Marcus was wearing a white T-shirt with a long-sleeved blue shirt. He was also wearing a mask.

Banks later identified Holmes as the driver after being shown a photographic line-up.

There was also a front-seat passenger Banks knew as “JuJu” or “Julius.” Julius’ clothing included a black mask and gloves.

Banks’ account did not include more details of JuJu’s identity.

Banks said Holmes was driving erratically and that he told Holmes several times to slow down. He said the Azera struck a median, went out of control and hit another vehicle. After the crash, Banks said the other occupants ran away so he did too.