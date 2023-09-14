An LMT .223 rifle, loaded magazines along with some tactical medical equipment were recently stolen from a Scott County Sheriff’s unmarked investigators squad car, Sheriff Tim Lane said.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 22 as the vehicle, an SUV, was parked in front of the investigator’s Davenport home, Lane said.

Lane said the rifle, manufactured by Lewis Machine & Tool Co. of Eldridge, is an AR-15-style rifle.

The rifle, ammunition and other items were in a hard case in back of the SUV. In this particular investigator’s vehicle, the hard case was not permanently fastened to the frame of the vehicle and could be removed without force.

Once the case was removed, it was taken to another location where it was broken open and the items removed. The hard case was recovered.

There was no apparent force used to get into the investigator’s SUV, Lane said, indicating that the vehicle was unlocked.

“The investigator believes he inadvertently hit the unlock button on his key fob instead of the lock button,” Lane said.

An intense investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and other local law enforcement agencies has not led to an arrest or the recovering of the weapon or other items, he added.

No shell casings have been recovered that can be attributed to that weapon, he said, adding that markings on shell casing are like a fingerprint to a specific weapon.

“All deputies are required to ensure that their weapons are secured or removed from Sheriff’s Office vehicles, so they do not make it into the wrong hands,” Lane said. “I consider this an unacceptable tactical mistake by the Sheriff’s Office that has put the public at avoidable risk and violates the basic principles that we in law enforcement are trying to get the public to comply with”

All Sheriff’s Department vehicles are being checked to make sure they are in compliance with proper gun-locking mechanisms “to avoid this from happening again,” he added.

Regarding the investigator, Lane said “this is an internal disciplinary matter and cannot be discussed publicly.”