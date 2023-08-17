A 71-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries in a late-night shooting in Rock Island.

Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of 13th Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, they said, where they found the occupant to have sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and lower back.

Officers provided first-aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived. The victim then was transported to UnityPoint Health Trinity for treatment.

At the scene, the man told officers he confronted several juveniles who he was trying to remove from his home. One of them pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, he told police.

The juveniles ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.