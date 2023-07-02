Rock Island police took 48-year-old Tonya L. Jones into custody Sunday morning following her alleged involvement in an armed robbery Saturday night.

At approximately 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, Emergency Response Team authorities — assisted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department — apprehended Jones following a search warrant at a residence near the location of Saturday's incident.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, Rock Island police responded to reports of an armed robbery and shots fired around 9:57 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Street.

According to a media release, officers learned that an armed female suspect had threatened the victim while demanding money.

The suspect allegedly held the victim captive in the victim's residence, with a reported gunshot fired — the victim escaped the incident without injury.

Officers were able to locate evidence of a crime scene and took down a description of the suspect, later identified as Jones.

Remanded to the Rock Island County Jail, Jones was charged with armed robbery with a bond set at $100,000 (10%).

The incident remains under investigation by Rock Island's Criminal Investigation Division.

Rock Island police report no further information at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309)-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309)-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

