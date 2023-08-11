Two members of the Davenport street gang Savage Life Boys have been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison after being convicted in February of weapons and racketeering charges after a 7-day trial.

During sentencing hearings held Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Najawaun Marcus Quinn 26, to 408 months, or 34 years, in federal prison on convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Quinn also must serve five years on supervised release after he complete his prison sentence.

Ebinger sentenced Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, to 400 months, or 33 years and four months, in federal prison on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and two counts of use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Smith also must serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, in 2016 and 2017, as members of Savage Life Boys, Quinn and Smith were involved in multiple shootings, including at a residence on the 5400 block of North Division Street in October 2016, at NorthPark Mall in January 2017 and at Centennial Park in April 2017.

These shootings were due to a feud with a rival gang and responses to perceived disrespect to the gang.

Quinn, also known as also known as “Fat Boy” or “Fat Boi,” and Alexander, also known as “Metri,” were part of the five-man gang that included Austin Zachary Ruiz, 29, also known as “Ace;” Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, 28, also known as “Wan” or “Bang;” and Darion Daquan Gardner, 28, also known as “Lil man.”

A total of 18 criminal charges were filed against some or all of the men.

According to the second superseding indictment filed Jan. 12, 2022, the gang maintained authority over territory they claimed, and their profits derived from illegal activity by using intimidation, threats of violence and violence. Victims and witnesses were intimidated through threats of violence and the gang committed acts of violence against members of rival street gangs, such as Zone Fifth, Black Savage and others.

The adult members of the gang used juveniles to commit crimes. The members sold drugs such as ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana, and committed or planned to commit acts of violence against other drug dealers, including acts of murder.

On Feb. 12, 2017, gang members went to a concert at the Hotel Davenport, which was at 53rd Street and Welcome Way but has since been razed. Gardner and several other Savage Life Boys started a fight with a person they believed had disrespected their gang.

Gardner fired several shots. Marques Cotton, 29, of Peoria, was killed, and another man was wounded.

On July 27, 2022, Gardner pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing a death through use of a firearm and attempted murder through use of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Nov. 29, 2022, Ebinger sentenced Gardner to 450 months, or 37 ½ years, in prison. Gardner will have to serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Gardner is serving his sentence in United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. His scheduled release date is Dec. 14, 2057.

It is Gardner’s third stint in federal prison.

Before the killing of Cotton, Gardner had served 2 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of fugitive in possession of a firearm. Gardner was arrested on the charge on March 6, 2015, according to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic records. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 30, 2015, and on Nov. 19, 2015, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

On May 19, 2017, Gardner was arrested on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Nov. 9, 2017, and on April 5, 2018, he was sentenced to 80 months, or six years and eight months, in federal prison.

It was while he was serving his second sentence that federal authorities filed racketeering and weapons charges against Gardner and his fellow gang members.

Ruiz pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, 2022, to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, two counts of use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Ebinger sentenced Ruiz to 202 months, or 16 years and 10 months, in federal prison during a hearing held April 24, 2023. Ruiz is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Center in Pekin, Illinois. He is scheduled to be released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 14, 2036. Ruiz then must serve five years on supervised release.

On April 25, 2022, Culbreath pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Ebinger sentenced Culbreath to 12 years and eight months in federal prison during a hearing held April 25, 2023. Culbreath is serving his sentence in the U.S. Penitentiary in Lee, Virginia. He is scheduled to be released Sept. 6, 2033. He then must serve five years on supervised release.