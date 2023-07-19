An important witness will be absent from the trial next month for the Davenport man accused in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Jury selection is to being Aug. 8 for Henry Earl Dinkins in a change-of-venue trial in Linn County, which is in Cedar Rapids. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham filed a motion Tuesday, asking that deposition testimony by Jerod Brink be admitted, because the DeWitt man cannot testify.

Brink was 48 years old when he died June 16 after suffering a heart attack.

Cunningham on Wednesday laid out the reasons for her motion:

"As we know, Breasia was reported missing July 10, 2020, and human remains were found near DeWitt on March 22, 2021 by three fishermen," Cunningham said. "The next day, those remains were recovered and even before the remains were identified on March 31 (2020), everyone knew about what was going on."

Breasia's remains were found in or near a small farm pond about three miles north of DeWitt.

"Mr. Brink was with a friend during the time period after the remains were found, and they were discussing the discovery, and Mr. Brink learned where they were recovered," Cunningham said. "At that time, Mr. Brink told his friend: 'I pulled a Black man's maroon Impala from a ditch not far from there.'

"That friend encouraged Mr. Brink to call the police."

Cunningham said, "Law enforcement officers collected the GPS data from Mr. Brink's cellphone and confirmed he was in that area on July 10, 2020."

Arguments on the admissibility of the Brink deposition, along with other motions in the case, are to be heard Aug. 7.

Dinkins made a virtual appearance during the hearing with his attorneys, Chad Frese and Joel Waters. They asked that Brink's deposition testimony not be admitted.

Cunningham said she expects the trial to last between three and five weeks. The prosecutor's witness list includes 122 people, but Cunningham said that list will be consolidated in coming weeks.