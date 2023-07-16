A Scott County jury on Thursday convicted a Davenport man of vehicular homicide and drunken driving in connection with the death of a motorcyclist last year.

Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, is facing a prison sentence of 25 years for the Class B felony charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and a five-year prison sentence for the Class D felony charge of operating under the influence-third offense.

Sallis is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.

The jury found Sallis guilty after a trial in Scott County District Court that began Monday, July 10.

According to the arrest affidavits and search warrants filed by Davenport Police Officer Luke Figie, at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2022, Davenport police were sent to the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street to investigate a crash between a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Dodge Journey.

The driver of the Journey, Sallis, was westbound on West Kimberly Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto Fairmount Street.

Sallis failed to yield for an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 56-year-old motorcyclist Michael Vickers of Davenport.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing Vickers.

During a standard field sobriety test, Sallis showed multiple signs that he was impaired.

Sallis agreed to a preliminary breath test which showed the alcohol content in his blood was more than .08, the legal limit in Iowa.

Police applied for a search warrant to draw blood and obtain a urine sample from Sallis.

During a search of the Journey officers seized 5.75 grams of marijuana along with a digital scale with marijuana residue. Officers also found two tramadol pills for which Sallis did not have a prescription. Tramadol is an opioid used for pain relief.

Investigators at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab determined that Sallis’s blood alcohol content was 0.142.

There also was the presence of amphetamines, cocaine metabolite and marijuana metabolites in Sallis’s urine.

Based on the crime lab results and what was located in the Journey, Sallis also was charged with possession of marijuana-third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Sallis pleaded guilty to those charges on July 7, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

He also did not have insurance on the Journey.

Sallis has two prior drunken driving convictions, one in 2019 and one in 2020.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven Berger is seeking enhanced sentencing for Sallis who has felony convictions out of Van Buren County, Michigan, in 2010 and 2012, according to District Court electronic records.

Sallis was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $15,000.