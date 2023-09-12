Henry Earl Dinkins claims the Scott County Attorney withheld evidence from the defense during his trial for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell.

He made that claim in a letter sent last week.

In a three-page letter to Latham dated Sept. 4, Dinkins claims "The state has used deception and sabotaged this whole case to fit their opinion of a theory."

After citing laws concerning trial evidence, Dinkins wrote: "I would have to say Judge Latham that the state didn't provide at least 50 percent of those exhibits until the day of the trial and there are still others the state haven't provided to us the defendant."

Dinkins doesn't cite the specific evidence he claimed was not provided to the defense. During the 13 days of testimony, Dinkins attorneys Chad Frese and Joel Waters never claimed evidence was not disclosed to them. During his closing argument, Frese did not raise the issue of the state's disclosure of evidence.

Breasia disappeared in the early morning of July 10, 2020, while visiting the apartment Dinkins shared with girlfriend Andrea Culberson. The 10-year-old girl and her younger brother spent the night with Dinkins, who is the boy's father.

Breasia's body was discovered in a wooded area near a farm pond in rural Clinton County on March 22, 2021. Dinkins, who was arrested for violations of his sex-offender status the day Breasia was reported missing, was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in early May 2021.

Dinkins was granted a change of venue, moving the trial to the Cedar Rapids Courthouse in Linn County. As jury selection started on Aug. 8, Dinkins asked for a bench trial. The trial was moved back to Scott County with Judge Henry Latham hearing the case.

Latham is expected to give his verdict Friday. If convicted, Dinkins will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Lathan responded to the letter, which he said he received Monday, with an order saying he could not consider pro se motions as " ... a defendant who is currently represented by counsel shall not file any pro se document except for a motion seeking disqualification of appointed counsel."

Latham's order directed the court clerk to " ... provide a copy of this order and (Dinkins') letter to all counsel of record."

The judge's order asks Frese and Waters to speak with Dinkins on whether "any motion" will be filed and set for a hearing. Latham advised Dinkins to work through his attorneys.