A 34-year-old Davenport man who is on parole in Scott County until 2027 as a habitual offender was arrested Monday by agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for allegedly selling fentanyl.

Seth Lawrence Simonin is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Simonin also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of psilocybin, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by MEG agents, on 11:13 a.m. Monday, agents with the Q-C MEG agents served a search warrant on Simonin in the parking ramp of the Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf.

During the search Sgt. Andrew Fratzke located a black zip-up cloth case that contained multiple clear plastic bags.

The first bag contained 4.75 grams of fentanyl, the second contained 5.28 grams of psilocybin while the third bag contained 1.66 grams of crystal meth.

During a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for July 28.

Simonin was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $17,000, and without bond on a parole violation hold.

Simonin’s criminal record in Jackson, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties dates back to 2011. His convictions include child endangerment-meth exposure, forgery, second-degree theft, possession of meth precursor, possession of ephedrine and third-degree burglary.

Simonin is currently on parole in Scott County until March 20, 2027, for a 2020 conviction of third-degree burglary.