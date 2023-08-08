Police are serving a search warrant in connection to a decades-long cold case.

Tuesday morning members of the Moline Police Department were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of 8th Street in Colona. The investigation is being done by detectives assigned to the Trudy Appleby case, according to a news release from MPD. Detectives are searching the property for any evidence related to her disappearance.

Tuesday would have been her 38th birthday.

Appleby was last seen leaving her residence in Moline on Aug. 21, 1996 when she disappeared. She reportedly was seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a white man in his 20s driving a gray box style car similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier.

She was last seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes, socks and a t-shirt. She also had with her a beach towel.

Trudy Appleby was 11-years-old and grounded to her home when she disappeared, per previous reporting. Her father, Dennis Appleby, returned from work that evening and discovered she vanished. There was no note or phone call.

In a 2022 interview with a reporter, Ray Eddleman, Trudy's uncle, said he was 22 and getting ready for work when the phone rang. Trudy's father was on the other end, asking if anyone of the Eddleman family had seen his daughter.

Ray said it was the moment that changed his life and the lives of everyone in Trudy's family. Trudy's mother, Brenda Appleby, and grandmother, Willa Ann, were camping, and Dennis Appleby called, hoping to learn Trudy was with them.

"I knew Trudy wasn't with them," Ray recalled. "But I drove out there just to check. She was gone. Trudy was just gone."

Over the years, Trudy's great-grandmother, grandparents and mother all died without knowing the outcome of her story. Of the persons of interest identified, only one remains alive.

According to the Moline Police Department, Jamison A. "Jamie" Fisher might be the last person alive with knowledge of what happened Aug. 21, 1996. In 2020, the department issued a release identifying Fisher, of Silvis, and David L. Whipple, of Colona, as persons of interest.

Whipple died in 2022.

In 2017, the Moline police publicly named William “Ed” Smith, who died in December 2014 at the age of 72, as a person of interest. They believe he was the last person to see Trudy the day she disappeared.

The family continues to hold yearly vigils for Trudy on the anniversary of her disappearance.

The following agencies are also assisting with the investigation: East Moline Police, Colona Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the City of Moline Public Works.

Moline Police released the following statement regarding the investigation:

"There is nothing else to report at this time. If any additional information is developed we will update the public and the media at that time. The Moline Police Department has been diligent in following every lead over the years and leaving no stone unturned in trying to find answers to her disappearance. We will continue to investigate this case until we reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes."

This story will be updated.

