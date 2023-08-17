A timeline supplied by a state child-protection agency reveals new details in the death of the 10-year-old Rock Island boy whose remains were found in a garbage bin in his family's garage.

Sushi Staples, 37, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count each of concealing a death, obstruction of justice and failure to report the death of a child. On July 26, Rock Island police discovered the remains of one of Staples' eight children, 10-year-old Zion Staples, in the garage of her home in the 1700 block of 20 1/2 Avenue. Preliminary autopsy results showed the boy died from a gunshot.

Police have said Zion likely died in December of 2022.

Records show the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was familiar with Staples and some of her children. DCFS investigates reports of suspected abuse against children.

Heather M. Tarczan, director of communications for DCFS, said the agency received an anonymous call on its hotline on July 25, asking the agency to conduct a wellness check at the Staples home. The caller was told that DCFS does not conduct general welfare checks without information that a child is in some sort of danger, Tarczan said. The caller was advised to contact law enforcement.

“In situations like this, our call-floor worker refers the caller to local law enforcement to make a report,” Tarczan wrote in an email. “Out of genuine concern and based on what the caller reported, the DCFS hotline worker also made a call directly to law enforcement to ensure that a report was filed.”

At 9:30 a.m. July 26, Rock Island police went to the home to investigate and found the boy's body in a large garbage bin in the garage. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Zion sustained a gunshot wound, but he declined to comment further on the condition of the boy's remains.

DCFS is still involved

Sushi Staples remains under investigation by DCFS, Tarczan said.

"Sushi is the named perpetrator (in the concealment) and is being investigated for allegations of Death, Substantial Risk of Physical Injury/Environment Injurious to Health and Welfare and ... Substantial Risk of Physical Injury/Environment Injurious to Health and Welfare by neglect," she wrote earlier this week. "The children were taken into protective custody and placed with family."

A timeline from DCFS indicates that Zion was the sixth child born to Staples. The first of her eight children, who is now 20, was born when she was 16 or 17. She also has children who are 19, 14, 13, 12 along with 8-year-old twins.

According to DCFS, the agency had four reports involving the family between April 24, 2003, and Sept. 16, 2004.

The first contact with Staples involved her oldest child. The first-born child went into the care of DCFS. The last contact was made on Sept. 16, 2004, when her second-born child went into DCFS care.

After Sept. 2004, DCFS had no contact with the family until Aug. 21, 2021. On Sept. 22, 2021, a report was made, identifying "Child 6," the now 14 year old, as the victim. Zion would have been recognized by DCFS as "Child 3."

Both Staples and her then-husband, Lattez Owens, were named as perpetrators in the case. Staples was investigated for allegations of tying/close confinement, while Owens was investigated for allegations of substantial risk of physical injury, environment injurious to health and welfare.

Both allegations were unfounded, and the family was referred for community-based services.

While DCFS records indicate three other children still lived in the home after Zion's death, Sushi Staples continued to claim in court records in April — four months after Zion is believe to have died — that she had four children in the home. In an application for a waiver of court fees in an unrelated case, she indicated that she supported one other adult and four children in her home.

Her divorce from Owens, who was not Zion's father, was finalized in June of 2023. Staples told the court that she feared Owens, claiming he held her for several days at gunpoint the last time she saw him. Another court record indicates Staples last saw Owens in December 2022. He has not been identified as a person of interest in the case and online court records do not show any criminal charges in Rock Island county against Owens.