The key to understanding Breasia Terrell's disappearance and how she ended up near a desolate farm pond two miles north of Dewitt may lie in two forms of evidence:

Surveillance video and cell phone records.

As the seventh day of Henry Dinkins' trial unfolded, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham called just one witness to the stand.

Davenport police detective Evan Obert was asked Friday to provide the context of the surveillance video and cell phone records investigators used — along with Dinkins' own words and those of the few witnesses — to create a possible timeline of what Dinkins was doing before and after Breasia disappeared in the early morning hours of June 10, 2020.

Dinkins is accused of abducting and killing the 10-year-old girl on July 10, 2020. After a change-of-venue was granted, Dinkins opted for a bench trial and faces life in prison if Judge Henry Latham finds him guilty of first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Breasia and her then-8-year-old brother, identified in court as D.L., were picked up by Dinkins on July 9, 2020, and spent the night at an apartment Dinkins shared with his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson.

D.L. is Dinkins’ son with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford.

Obert was the lead investigator and interviewed Dinkins on the afternoon of July 10, 2020. Cunningham questioned him for the entire time court was in session and he will take the witness stand again at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Joel Waters did not have an opportunity to cross-examine Obert.

Early-morning travels

During the afternoon portion of Obert's testimony, the detective laid out what investigators could piece together.

Answering a question from Cunningham, he noted "The defendant (Dinkins) never pinpointed a time for anything during the night."

Cunningham asked Obert to start at 3:30 a.m., the time when Culberson said she saw Breasia standing near the 2007 maroon Chevy Impala Dinkins was see driving later that night.

Relying on surveillance video and just a few cell phone records, Obert's testimony formed the following timeline:

3:33 a.m.: Obert explained that video captured the Impala as it pulled next to a gas pump at the Kwik Shop on East 53rd Street. He exited the vehicle, entered the store, and prepaid $35 for gas, bought two packs of Newport cigarettes, and then bought a Bic lighter after paying for his first items.

Cunningham questioned the detective about what Dinkins is wearing at the time he entered the Kwik shop. Obert said Dinkins wore a black dew rag, a white tank top, shorts with a blue and white pattern that had some red in it, and gold sneakers, perhaps Nike.

3:38 a.m.: Dinkins leaves the Kwik Shop in the Impala. He appears to exit the pump area traveling east.

Responding to questions from Cunningham, Obert's narrative picks up roughly two-and-a-half hours later:

5:55 a.m.: The Impala and Dinkins are captured on video at the Kwik Star in the 2900 block of East 53rd Street.

6:11 a.m.: The Impala circled back to Culberson's apartment and from her testimony, D.L.'s testimony, and later video surveillance from the Walmart in Clinton, it is clear Dinkins has picked up D.L.

Between 6:15 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.: Surveillance cameras captured the Impala passing mile marker 124 on Highway 61; at 6:43 a.m. the car passes 6441 on Lincoln Way just west of Clinton; at 6:49 a.m. the Impala passed First Central State Bank in Clinton before turning into the parking lot of the Walmart.

6:53 a.m.: Dinkins exited the Impala, this time in a white T-shirt, the same shorts, and the gold sneakers. He walked to the doors, but the Walmart doesn't open until 7 a.m. due to COVID restrictions.

6:54 a.m.: Dinkins returned to the Impala and left the parking lot. D.L. is seen in the passenger seat at that time.

6:57 a.m.: The impala returned to the Walmart parking lot.

7:02 a.m.: Dinkins' phone was turned on and pings a nearby tower. D.L. later told investigators that while Dinkins was in the store, he placed the battery back into the phone, turned it on, and played a game. He turned it off and removed the battery when he saw Dinkins returning to the car.

7:04 a.m.: After waiting at one entrance of the Walmart, Dinkins entered another entrance. He was recorded selecting two bottles of bleach and paying for them.

7:10 a.m.: Dinkins returned to the Impala and drove away. Video surveillance from Posh Farms recorded the Impala traveling away from Clinton on Highway 30.

8:08 a.m.: Dinkins phone comes back on and he texts Lankford asking her to call him.

Cunningham questioned Obert about the timing of Dinkins' travels. The detective noted that he timed the distance mile marker 124 to Posh Farms at 22 minutes. Dinkins's trip took 32 minutes.

Obert then timed the return trip from Posh Farms to mile marker 124. It took Obert 22 minutes. Dinkins' trip lasted 37 minutes.

Cunningham asked Obert about the distance from where Highway 30 exits on to Highway 61 to the place where Breasia was found north of Dewitt. Obert answered "About five miles."

Cunningham asked if Dinkins' added travel time could have included trips to where Breasia's remains where found.

"It could have," Obert answered.

Gold shoes

Dinkins is seen wearing gold sneakers at 3:30 a.m. at the Kwik Shop, and again in the shoes at the Walmart in Clinton. Officer Craig Burkle noted his Gold shoes and they were captured on Burkle's vest camera.

When Obert started his interview with Dinkins, the detective noted Dinkins was wearing a pair of white and black Nikes.

Dinkins' version of events

Obert told the court his interview with Dinkins started at 12:11 p.m., more than three hours after Dinkins left Burkle at the apartment he shared with Culberson.

He testified that Dinkins did not tell him the 2007 maroon Chevy Impala he was driving was parked one block from the police station.

During testimony, Obert pointed out that he had a hard time getting Dinkins to establish his movements during the early morning hours of July 10, 2020. Dinkins could not provide the time he noticed Breasia was missing.

Cunningham broke from Obert’s testimony to play an hour-long portion of Obert’s first interview with Dinkins at the Davenport Police Department.

In the video, Dinkins offered a sequence of events — from when he picked up the children on July 9, 2020, until the time he arrived at the police station the next day:

• Dinkins picked up Breasia and “Little Dink” at the home of Lankford’s mother.

• The three spent some time at his cousin Vince’s house. He was referring to Vince Howard.

• The three then went to Culberson’s apartment, where they played video games. The children showered and went to bed. Dinkins did not provide any times for the activities.

• Dinkins said he left the apartment after the children went to sleep. He said he “went to Vince’s house, but no one answered.”

• Dinkins returned to the apartment.

• Dinkins left the apartment again and went to a Kwik Shop to buy cigarettes.

• Dinkins said he returned to the apartment, discovered Breasia missing, and left the apartment.

• He said he first searched the area around the apartment on foot, then got in his Impala.

• He said he “drove around” various areas searching for Breasia. Obert asked if he called 911, and Dinkins said he did not have his phone with him and his phone “was the last thing on his mind.”

• Dinkins then told Obert that he returned to the apartment to pick up “Little Dink” and drove some more.

• Dinkins said he called Lankford to tell her Breasia was missing. When Obert asked if he stopped anywhere before calling Lankford, Dinkins said he stopped “at some time” at his recreational vehicle, which was in a lot off Schmidt Road.

• Obert asked if he and Lankford returned to Culberson’s apartment together and met Burkle. Dinkins said he met Lankford at McDonald’s on East Kimberly Road, and she took D.L. He then drove the Impala back to the apartment, where he spoke with Burkle.

• Obert asked why Dinkins left that interview. He said he left because Lankford left, and he wanted to search for Breasia.

• Obert asked Dinkins where he searched, and Dinkins responded, “I was riding” and that his confrontation with Lankford had upset him.

• While being questioned by Obert, Dinkins said he went to the home of his sister, Neda McQuay.

After trying to get Dinkins to establish a timeline, he turned to the Impala and asked Dinkins if he drove to the police station in it.

Dinkins responded, “Why do you wanna know that?”

When asked the location of the Impala, Dinkins said “Vince is in it. Riding.” And he told Obert the Impala was “reachable.”

Obert asked Dinkins if he came to the police station in another vehicle and if he “… didn’t want to talk about how you switched vehicles.”

Dinkins grew agitated and answered, “What do you mean, I switched vehicles?”

Obert again asked Dinkins the location of the Impala. Dinkins answered, “It’s around.”