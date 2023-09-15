Hours after Henry Earl Dinkins was found guilty of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell, some of the law enforcement officers who investigated her disappearance and death gathered at the Davenport Police Department.
Judge Henry Latham delivered the decision at 9:53 a.m. Friday. The press conference marked the end of a case that started with the July 10, 2020 report of a missing 10-year-old girl.
Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel and Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham spoke to those assembled Friday. Both said they would like to "keep the focus on Breasia and her family."
"Our thoughts have been and will continue to be with Breasia and her family who continue to experience the trauma of her loss," Bladel said. "I am deeply grateful for the dedicated work of the men and women of the Davenport Police Department who have spent countless hours over the past three years diligently working on this case. Because of their unrelenting effort, justice was brought on behalf of Breasia."
Cunningham asked the community to keep Breasia and her family "in their prayers."
Bladel said more than 60 search warrants were served related to Breasia’s disappearance. The search involved aircraft, drones, kayaks, boats, all-terrain vehicles, command centers and countless other types of support along with hundreds of personnel.
He thanked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office " ... and over twenty other local, state, and federal partners for their excellent work in the investigation and prosecution of this case."
Cunningham said during the 17-day trial, the prosecution called 51 witnesses to provide testimony — a list that included including investigators, forensic experts, canine handlers and family members. She said over 900 exhibits were offered and admitted as evidence.
"I’d like to thank the court and Judge Latham for his service and care in reaching this decision. I’d also like to recognize the diligent work and tireless efforts put forth by law enforcement to bring justice for Breasia," Cunningham said. "This case demonstrates the outstanding partnership and collaboration between prosecutors and law enforcement who are dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community."
Bladel added the "tragic and horrific crime" ... "touched everyone in our organization" and many throughout communities in Scott County and across the state. He called said a "team effort" lead to the arrest and conviction of Dinkins.
He then said "this day is really about Breasia. We should pause and not forget about Breasia."
