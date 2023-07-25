A teen who allegedly was driving a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee that caused a crash that sent another SUV into a downtown Davenport building in March was arrested Tuesday for stealing the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Aleo Emory Battie, 18, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Louis Mallillin, at 11:23 p.m. on March 21, Davenport police and firefighters were sent to a crash at the southwest corner of 4th and Harrison streets with a vehicle in a building.

Officers found a 2005 Kia Sportage that had crashed through the glass entrance to H & R Block.

A wrecked 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee came to rest at the southwest corner of Harrison and 4th streets.

Battie, who was 17 at the time, was driving the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee west on 4th Street from Main Street. At the Jeep went through the intersection of Harrison Street, it struck the driver’s side of the Kia Sportage. The impact forced the Kia into the H & R Block office, which was unoccupied at the time.

There were three occupants in the Kia, two of whom were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment of injuries.

Battie fled the scene, running south on Harrison Street. Officers located Battie in an alley between 3rd and 4th streets just east of Western Avenue. Officers seized the key fob to the Jeep from Battie’s left pants pocket.

The Jeep’s blue book value was $14,366.

A warrant for Battie’s arrest was issued June 9 and he was taken into custody by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

Battie was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.