A Davenport teen serving three years on probation for selling marijuana was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at several people standing outside the Cross Creek Apartments on Davenport's Elmore Avenue, police said.

Lashawn Terrell Bell, 19, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Craig Burkle, at 10:47 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 5901 Elmore Ave. to investigate a disturbance involving a gun.

During the investigation it was determined that Bell had contacted the victims and said he was "on his way up." Bell drove by the victims’ residence while they were standing outside and pointed a gun in their direction. The victims ran inside the apartment for cover.

During a post-Miranda interview, Bell admitted to being at the apartment complex and getting into an argument with the victims.

During a first appearance on the charge Friday in Scott County District Court, District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 26. Traum also set Bell’s bond at $10,000, cash-only.

Bell was being held in the Scott County Jail.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges against Bell are pending.

Bell was sentenced in December to serve three years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. A charge of being a minor armed with a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor, was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to the arrest affidavits in that case filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 3:27 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2021, a traffic stop was made on a black Chrysler 300 with no license plates in the 600 block of Douglas Court.

Bell was the front-seat passenger of the vehicle.

A K-9 conducted a free air sniff on the vehicle and positively alerted on the front driver and front passenger doors of the car.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a loaded .38-caliber Ruger pistol under the driver’s seat, and a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol on the floorboard where Bell was sitting.

Also on the floorboard where Bell was sitting was a black backpack that contained 31.3 grams of marijuana, a digital scale with marijuana residue and $2,513 in cash.

Bell pleaded guilty to the drug charge during a hearing on Oct. 3, 2022, in district court. When District Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Bell on Dec. 8, 2022, he added two special conditions, one that Bell would abstain from using illicit drugs.

In a second special condition, McElyea ordered that Bell complete high school and earn his diploma, and then obtain and maintain employment.

However, on June 7, Bell was arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his probation. He was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $2,500 bond through a bonding company.

Bell was free on bond until his arrest Thursday on the intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge for which Scott County prosecutors have requested another probation violation revocation.