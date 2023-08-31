Maryann Tyler went to the Scott County Courthouse last week expecting to see a monster.

The 48-year-old mother of four from East Moline was easy to spot while she sat outside courtroom No. 3 in one of the padded chairs stationed in the long marble hallway. She wore white-rimmed glasses and was intently writing in one of those old-fashioned composition notebooks.

“I’m going to Greece in September to officiate my friends’ wedding, so I’m trying to write the ceremony while I wait for the trial to start,” Tyler explained. “I came because I want to get a look at him.”

She was referring to Henry Dinkins.

Dinkins is the man accused of the 2020 slaying of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. His 14-day bench trial ended Tuesday and Judge Henry Latham is weighing all the evidence before deciding on the charges of first-degree kidnapping and murder.

According to a source close to the trial, a verdict could “take weeks, maybe even a month.”

Tyler attended the ninth day of the trial, held Tuesday, Aug. 22. Before the courtroom doors opened for the day, she explained why she wanted to look at the man accused of killing a child.

“I’ve been watching the trial on YouTube and this was the first chance I’ve had to get over here,” she said. “There’s just something I want to see.”

Tyler’s voice trailed off. After a moment of silence in the marble hallway, she explained.

“I went to the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon Bomber,” she said. “I was in Boston at the time, and I wanted to go. I guess I wanted to see what kind of person does that, what kind of person kills innocent people.”

Tsarnaev went to trial two years after the April 15, 2013, bombing of the Boston Marathon and was found guilty on 30 charges. He was originally sentenced to death. That sentence was overturned in 2020, but the death penalty was reinstated last year.

Tyler looked down at the words she wrote about marriage.

“What I saw was pure evil,” she said. “I’m not exaggerating. I don’t know if I can put into words how I felt when I first saw him, and as I watched him during that trial.

“It felt gross. Sickening. He was cocky and he smiled and it just seemed to me like evil was oozing out of his body.”

Tyler shook her head and closed the composition notebook.

“When Breasia went missing, it was just gut-wrenching,” she said. “I’m a mother of four and it really scared me in a different way because every mother knows the fear of losing a child.

“And then to not know for so long. To wait and wait and not know where your child is. That’s just horrifying. I bet she blames herself every single day. And, please understand, I do not blame her in any way. No part of me thinks it’s her fault.”

Tyler paused for another moment. The people in the long marble hallway spoke in hushed tones.

“I wish someone could take it all away from Breasia’s mother — all that pain, that pain of having to live after losing your daughter.”

When the doors opened to courtroom No. 3, Tyler entered along with Breasia’s family members.

Tyler saw the horror of a child’s murder, as Dr. Heather Garvin explained, in detail, all of the skeletal remains of Breasia collected from the wooded area that surrounds a small farm pond near Kunau Implement in rural Clinton County.

She saw Breasia’s skull staring back at the courtroom while it was projected on two video screens. She learned that three bullets were fired into the little girl and how animals had scattered some of Breasia’s body.

When prosecutors turned to the pictures of Breasia’s skull, her mother, Aishia Lankford, left the courtroom. Other family members bowed their heads.

When the court broke for lunch, Tyler found another padded chair in the long marble hallway. She sat and stared into some place far away from the third floor of the Scott County Courthouse.

“It was so odd, sitting there across the room from Breasia’s mother, while they were showing pictures of her remains,” she said. “The testimony was so, so matter-of-fact, just very clinical and cold. It’s like Breasia is a statistic, or part of some presentation.

“I cannot even imagine seeing the skeletal remains of one of my kids. It makes me more appreciative of having my kids.”

Tyler fell silent for a moment. Then she considered evil and what she saw when she looked at Henry Dinkins.

“He looks like everybody else,” she said. “I came here and expected to see a monster. I didn’t expect to see a regular-looking guy.

“I don’t know if he’s guilty or innocent. I mean, I have my thoughts, but I’m not going to say.”

Tyler paused again. The third floor’s long marble hallway was empty. When she spoke again, the words spilled out.

“There is no coming back from what was done to Breasia. It was horrific. It was evil,” she said. “Whoever did that is a monster.

“And what I saw today really scares me. Maybe, sometimes, the monsters look like everyone else.”