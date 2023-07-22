Two people are dead after the vehicle in which they were riding crashed into a Viola residence that resulted in a fire, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported in a news release.

The crash occurred at 3:58 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 67 just south of Illinois 17.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Anthony Baugh said deputies were sent to the house for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Deputies found that a vehicle had struck a residence which caused a fire.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released by the Mercer County Coroner after family has been notified.

The occupants of the residence were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Viola Police Department, Viola Fire Department, Matherville Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.