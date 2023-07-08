Plaintiffs in the lawsuits related to the May 28 collapse of a Davenport building are preparing for a possible class action, rather than suing individually.

The partial collapse of The Davenport, 324 N. Main St., killed three people, left one woman with a leg amputation, and many others lost their property and their homes.

Since the collapse, six lawsuits have been filed on behalf of numerous plaintiffs who want redress from a number of defendants, including the City of Davenport; building owner Andrew Wold, of Bettendorf, and his limited liability corporation, Davenport Hotel.

Two of the suits include wording that could lead to a joining of the suits under a single class action. One was filed on behalf of Jennifer Smith, Dionte McMath and several other people impacted by the collapse.

“The point of the class action is mainly for judicial expediency,” Camille Kahn, one of the attorneys representing the Smith/McMath suit, said.

All of the efforts to seek compensation essentially become one effort, she and John Flynn, her co-counsel, said.

The courts in Iowa have said that if there are more than 40 claims of a similar nature in a similar group, then that’s going to be considered as a potential class action, Flynn said.

Once that is determined, one of the parties has to file a petition, requesting that the court certify the case as a class action, Flynn said.

“So in our petition, our last part of the pleadings, we ask for the certification of a class action,” Flynn said. “We have not taken any steps forward, but I have an order prepared to submit to the judge at the appropriate time, asking him to set a hearing on the issue of whether a class action should be certified.”

Other actions related to a class action suit are underway.

Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter Grace Kinnicutt is one of the former Wold—property tenants who is joining in a possible class action lawsuit. She described a meeting Friday in which several attorneys advised tenants and other affected parties to keep close track of their records.

Kinnicutt lived until December in The Davenport and moved, she said, because she did not feel safe in the building. She maintained a paper trail of her complaints. When she moved into the neighboring Executive Square, she said, she was not aware that property also was managed by Wold’s company.

As a tenant of the Executive Square, she was among those required to leave when it was deemed unsafe for occupancy.

If there are multiple requests for a class action, the result would be the same, regardless of which request the judge uses to certify the action, Flynn said.

Once a judge decides there will be a class action, attorneys would be appointed to represent the action, Flynn said. Those appointed by the court would then have some control over the direction the case would take, he said.

Their duties would include making recommendations about different classes, because the court is going to categorize the plaintiffs, Flynn said. Those plaintiff classes will depend on the nature of their injuries and potentially the amount of their claims.

Flynn said he thinks the parties would have input in that process.

“There might just be one class,” he said. “There could conceivably be six or eight. Who knows?”

In the case of the collapse, Kahn said, a class might include anybody who had a lease agreement at 324 Main St.

Not only does a class action consolidate suits, it opens the door for other people to join who are seeking compensation, she said, including those who have not yet hired their own counsel.

“It’s kind of like a step beyond consolidating all the lawsuits into one lawsuit,” Kahn said.

In a class action, in other words, one does not need an attorney to pursue a claim, Flynn added.

Both he and Kahn referred to mailings people sometimes receive, asking whether they want to join a class for which they are eligible.

“You just have to return the postcard and say whether you want in or out,” Flynn said.

He thinks that once a judge certifies a class action, those impacted by the collapse are part of that action unless they opt out.

“If the judge says you’re in, you’re in the pool,” Flynn said. “Unless you say, ‘No, I want to go out on my own.’”

For their case, Flynn said, no decision is yet firm.

Once the classes are defined, the judge and attorneys would probably get together and work out a schedule for the order in which they wish to see the case proceed, he said.

In relation to the collapse, Flynn said, he does not think there will be a great deal of dispute about who is liable, so the primary issue defined by a possible test case from the class would be the damages.

Distributing damages would likely involve the appointment of an arbitrator, Flynn said.