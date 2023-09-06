The judge presiding over the first-degree murder and kidnapping trial of Henry Earl Dinkins has scheduled a hearing during which he will render his verdict.

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham has scheduled the verdict hearing for 9:05 a.m. Sept. 15.

Dinkins, 51, is accused of kidnapping and shooting to death 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Each of the murder and kidnapping charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Breasia was last seen either late July 9 or early July 10 of 2020. She spent the night with her brother — Dinkins’ son whom he had with Breasia’s mother — at Dinkins’ home during the time period she disappeared. Breasia's remains were discovered by fishermen on March 22, 2021, near DeWitt, and her identity was confirmed on March 31, 2021.

Latham presided over a two-week bench trial in Scott County District Court during the month of August.