Several neighbors and witnesses say multiple victims were struck by gunfire in Rock Island Thursday afternoon.
The primary crime scene appeared to reporters and others at the scene to be a light-colored two-story home at the corner of 14th Street and 13th Avenue.
Witnesses described the shooting as "an ambush," and one man added, "It was like a targeted, organized shooting."
Police were not yet commenting Thursday afternoon on what occurred, but witnesses said several people were across the street from the corner house, talking on cell phones, when the shooting started.
It appeared police were investigating at least two crime scenes; both the corner house and another nearby were surrounded in crime-scene tape. A third house about two blocks away also appeared to be taped off.
One neighbor said gunshots are not uncommon in the area and said a person was fatally shot at the house next to the one on the corner just last year.
This story is developing.
