A Fort Smith, Arkansas, woman has been arrested in connection with the March 2021 overdose death of a man at a Walcott hotel, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Phyllis Andrea Lee, 35, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the March 3, 2021, overdose death of William Harmon, 39, of Newburgh, Indiana. She is accused of providing the drugs on which Harmon overdosed. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Lee also is charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Lee is the second person to be arrested in connection with Harmon’s death.

Paulette Hicks, 62, of Rock Island, was arrested June 1 on one count each of ongoing criminal conduct and possession with the intent to deliver heroin. Hicks is scheduled to be arraigned July 6 in Scott County District Court. Hicks was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.

Lee, who was arrested Wednesday, made a first appearance on the charges against her Thursday in Scott County District Court. During the hearing Magistrate Douglas Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 30. Wells also set Lee’s bond at $50,000, cash only.

Lee continued to be held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail.

The arrests of Lee and Hicks concluded a more than two-year investigation into Harmon's death.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Burton, early on the morning of March 3, 2021, deputies found Harmon dead inside his hotel room at the Days Inn, 2889 N. Plainview Rd., Walcott. Deputies located a used syringe and a spoon with an unknown residue near his body.

Investigators who interviewed Harmon’s associates said that he was part of a traveling sales crew staying at the hotel and that he was a heroin addict.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol’s Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory showed that the spoon tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

An autopsy determined that Harmon died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of heroin, fentanyl, hydrocodone, acetyl fentanyl, and alcohol.”

Hotels records showed the sales crew arrived at the hotel on Feb. 17, 2021.

On March 23, 2021, Burton interviewed an associate of Harmon’s who stated they witnessed Harmon obtain heroin from Phyllis Lee inside Lee’s hotel room just hours before his death. Hotel surveillance video showed Harmon leaving Lee’s hotel room before going into his own room approximately six hours before he was found dead.

Surveillance video also showed Lee knocking on Harmon’s door at about 12:24 a.m. on the morning of March 3, 2021, but no one answered.

Immediately after Harmon was found dead, the witness told Burton that Lee stated she was worried about getting arrested for dealing heroin to Harmon, which caused his death.

The witness also told Burton that whenever the sales crew settled in a new city, Lee always found a local drug supplier. She would then supply the rest of the sales crew with their drugs of choice.

The witness told Burton that locally, Lee got her heroin from Hicks in Rock Island, and was able to provide Burton with a phone number Hicks as Lee had used the witness’s phone to call Hicks.

On April 20, 2021, another witness also told Burton that Lee was worried about being arrested for dealing heroin to Harmon. That witness also told Burton that Lee was the primary supplier of drugs for the sales crew. Lee would obtain the drugs from someone locally and then distribute it to the crew at the hotel.

On May 27, 2021, a search warrant was served on Hicks’ home in Rock Island. Officers seized small amounts of heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Hicks consented to an interview and told Burton that she had known Lee for months and knew here to be staying in a Walcott hotel. Hicks knew Lee to be a heroin addict and supplied Lee with heroin on a daily basis for the duration of the time Lee was in Walcott, which was about a month.

Hicks was released at that time pending further investigation, but was arrested June 1 on the drug and criminal conduct charges.