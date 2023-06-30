A Bettendorf woman is facing charges in connection with the traffic death Monday of 36-year-old Julius Yvette Figures in East Moline, Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said.

Sophia L. Powell, 31, is charged with one count each of aggravated reckless driving, a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years, and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Powell turned herself into the Rock Island County Jail on Thursday. She was arrested and booked on the charges. Her bond was set at $20,000, or 10%.

Several traffic citations also are pending, Ramsey said.

Powell is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

Ramsey said that at 9:06 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 800 block of 19th Street to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Figures was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

Ramsey said that Powell remained on the scene after the crash and was interviewed by investigators and taken to the hospital for evaluation. She was released at that time pending further investigation of the crash.

The Moline Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Division assisted in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.