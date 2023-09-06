A Davenport woman is facing a charge of arson after authorities said she intentionally set fire to the home in which she was living.

Misty Rene Hawkins, 38, is charged with one count each of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

She also is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Fire Department Lt. Michael Dorton, at 7:36 a.m. Aug. 29, Davenport firefighters and police were sent to 1514 Cedar St. to investigate a report of a structure fire.

The home is owned by Diane and Jason Cox who live at another Davenport address.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire conditions on both the east and north sides of the one-and-a-half story single-family home that was built in 1915.

The fire had burned through both entry door frames and was extending up the exterior vinyl siding.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted an investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze.

Investigators located multiple points of origin inside the home and determined the fire was intentionally set.

The cost to repair the structure exceeds $10,000.

Hawkins was arrested Monday.

During a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 15.

Hawkins was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $21,000, cash or surety.