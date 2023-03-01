In a little over a year, more than 300 Scott County young people have connected with social workers in an effort to prevent juvenile crime.

Families in distress can call 24/7 to connect with resources to address their child's needs, including therapy and behavioral health but also housing and food. A social worker contacts them within the hour, and a follow-up assessment is done within 24-48 hours.

The Coordinated Assessment Program, or CAP, launched fall 2021 under a different name.

Since then, CAP has served 339 young people in Scott County, said Nicole Cisne Durbin, Family Resources president and CEO. About 250 of the cases still are active.

Data tracked by the organization shows 91% of families report satisfaction with the services offered, 68% of young people reported behavior improvements and 92% reported no additional in- or out-of-school suspensions.

The program does not track whether CAP participants are arrested or otherwise in the court system because of juvenile-confidentiality requirements from the court and Family Resources, Durbin said. But, the board that advises CAP is looking into how it might track that metric.

"Families know what is best for them, and we want to find ways to help them recognize and build on their strengths," Durbin said. "CAP empowers families to use the connection to new resources as the basis for mobilizing change. It's one call, and within an hour an assessor is in touch, guiding and helping the youth and the family create a pathway to success."

The Coordinated Assessment Program is operated by Family Resources and supported by Davenport and Bettendorf, Scott County, the John Deere Foundation and United Way Quad Cities.

Combined, the entities seeded about $2.5 million for the first five years of the program. Organizations now are in talks on long-term, sustainable funding for CAP, Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said.

The program started as a result of concerns about juvenile crime in Scott County, Durbin said. After three years of study, CAP emerged as a possible solution.

"Ultimately, we want to prevent kids from committing crimes, from entering into our juvenile justice system," Durbin said. "And in order to do that, we needed a preventative model."

The program accepts self-referrals as well as referrals from community organizations. Most come from local school districts (69%) and self-referrals from family members (24%). Big Brothers Big Sisters, Vera French Community Mental Health Center, law enforcement agencies and the YMCA also direct young people and their families to the program.

Referrals could be made for children missing multiple days of school to exhibiting behaviors that are out of the norm for that child, "and we think that we need to step in and wrap some services around them," Durbin said.

When a family connects with CAP, a care coordinator calls for an initial conversation and assessment. Follow-up meetings and assessments use evidence-based screening tools to assess risk factors. Intervention strategies are decided next.

Then referrals can be made to Quad-Cities-area services, including therapy, medication management, behavioral health interventions, as well as resources for basic needs.

"We have multiple assessments at our fingertips to deploy to assess: What are the needs of this youth and family? And then, let's prioritize how we want to tackle those needs," Durbin said. "If we have a youth and family that are chronically homeless or housing insecure, it's going to be really hard to focus on mental health at that time."

Families work with a single coordinator for as long as needed.

In the coming year, early intervention is a top priority, organizers said, and CAP will encourage community organizations to place a greater focus on kids younger than 11 years old.

Right now, CAP has about 250 active cases, Durbin said. Staffed with five care coordinators, she expects the program to reach its capacity of roughly 300 active cases by the end of the school year.

"We know we're going to have to add team members next year to make sure that we're still able to serve all the families in Scott County that need our help," she said.

The program is overseen by a 15-member advisory council made up of representatives from law enforcement, Davenport schools, juvenile court, juvenile detention, John Deere Foundation, United Way and Family Resources.

Davenport School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said students who participated in the program were "absolutely trending in the right direction."

"We know when families get what they need — when they get the barriers removed. That's when success can begin to happen, and that's what we're seeing," Schneckloth said. "We want to keep our students out of incarceration, out of poor choices, getting involved with gangs or groups in a negative fashion and into programs, graduation, sports, athletics, the arts.

"So that's our goal and to continue to help do preventative measures that way by partnering through this program."

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said arrests and enforcement didn't address many root issues that might lead a young person to commit a crime. Coordination to give young people access to resources, such as therapy, can help intervene in their young lives.

"It was a learning experience for law enforcement that there's other issues out there that potentially lead to the criminal activities and the behaviors," Bladel said. "So it's very important, as mentioned by our partners, that we all have to focus on the continuum of prevention and intervention."

Contact CAP Call 563-326-6431 ext. 3 or complete an online form at capqc.com and a CAP assessor will be in touch within an hour.