Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officials believe is connected to a Moline arson.

On Friday Feb. 3, fire broke out in the 1700 block of North Shore Drive around 4 a.m. A family lost their home and six pets in the blaze.

A person of interest was seen in the area at the time of the fire, police said, and appears to be a white male with shoulder-length, shaggy hair, about 5' 9" to 6' in height and 180 to 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black winter hat with red stripes, a white T-shirt, and black winter overalls.

Anyone who may recognize the person in the photo or have any information about the fire is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the application P3 Tips.

If any information shared leads to an arrest, a cash reward is offered.

The Moline Fire Department is working with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department in identifying the individual.