Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes: Sound bar stolen at Walmart

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Moline Police Department are asking the public's help in this unsolved crime.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On November 1, this (pictured) man entered Walmart in Moline and walked to the electronics department. He selected a Bose sound bar valued at $400 and put it in a camping chair bag. He then left the store without paying for the items.

"The suspect was wearing khaki pants and a black jacket and was riding a bicycle."

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0