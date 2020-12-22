 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes: Sound bar stolen at Walmart
topical alert

Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes: Sound bar stolen at Walmart

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart theft suspect

Walmart theft suspect

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Moline Police Department are asking the public's help in this unsolved crime.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On November 1, this (pictured) man entered Walmart in Moline and walked to the electronics department. He selected a Bose sound bar valued at $400 and put it in a camping chair bag. He then left the store without paying for the items.

"The suspect was wearing khaki pants and a black jacket and was riding a bicycle."

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News