 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crime Stoppers wanted list grows by 5, recognize anyone?
topical alert

Crime Stoppers wanted list grows by 5, recognize anyone?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crimestoppers logo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added five people to its wanted list.

Added were:

Clarence Washington

Clarence Washington

• Clarence Washington, 30, is wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service for a narcotics violation. He is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Henry D. Sims

Henry D. Sims

• Henry D. Sims, 43, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for sex abuse, willful injury and going armed with intent. He is described as being 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Larry Wayne Kemp

Larry Wayne Kemp

• Larry Wayne Kemp, 32, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape. Kemp is described as being 6-feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Renee Franks

 Jessica Renee Franks

• Jessica Renee Franks, 41, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear and probation violation. She is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Winter Jennise Beachem

Winter Jennise Beachem

• Winter Jennise Beachem, 25, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated battery. She is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, speaks about recent gift to the school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News