Crime Stoppers wanted list grows by 5, recognize anyone?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added five people to its wanted list.

Added were:

• Clarence Washington, 30, is wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service for a narcotics violation. He is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Henry D. Sims, 43, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for sex abuse, willful injury and going armed with intent. He is described as being 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Larry Wayne Kemp, 32, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape. Kemp is described as being 6-feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

• Jessica Renee Franks, 41, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear and probation violation. She is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

• Winter Jennise Beachem, 25, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated battery. She is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Quad-City Times​

