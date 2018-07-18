The blood of Brandon Brooks was found in the apartment and work truck of the Davenport man accused of killing him and setting his body on fire in late May 2017, a criminalist testified Wednesday.
Further, Scott Stocksleger testified that Brooks’ blood also was found in a van that prosecutors say Tremayne Thomas was driving about a half hour before Brooks’ body was found.
Stocksleger, who specializes in DNA analysis for the Division of Criminal Investigation criminalistics laboratory, was one of nearly a dozen witnesses to testify Wednesday on the second day of testimony in Thomas’ trial in Scott County District Court.
The 43-year-old Davenport man is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge.
Brooks' burning body was found in front of a house at 3010 W. Denison Ave. in the early morning hours of May 30, 2017.
A forensic pathologist testified Tuesday that he had been sustained numerous blunt-force injuries and had been shot once in the upper left arm.
The pathologist also testified that it appeared that Brooks was set on fire after he was dead.
Thomas was identified as a suspect in the investigation and police searched his apartment at 3536 Heatherton Drive on May 31, 2017.
Crime scene technicians swabbed several suspected blood stains during the search. Technicians later processed two vehicles — a green Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck and a Dodge Grand Caravan van.
Thomas, who did maintenance work around apartment buildings on Heatherton Drive, had purchased the pick-up truck with another person, according to court documents.
Civilian Crime Scene Technician Tara Loose, whose video deposition was played for jurors Wednesday, said that she noted a bucket containing cleaning supplies in the back of the truck.
Prosecutors say Thomas is seen on surveillance video driving the Dodge Grand Caravan van to 3240 Heatherton Drive at 3:45 a.m. May 30, 2017, about 30 minutes before Brooks’ body was discovered.
The video shows him going inside the building, which contains a maintenance room, and exiting a short time later carrying a gas can.
Stocksleger testified that an analysis of a swab of a blood-like stain on a laundry detergent bottle found matched the known DNA profile of Brooks.
He also found Brooks’ DNA on other swabs of blood-like stains in the bedroom and on a bathroom wall and towel holder. The swab also contained two other unknown DNA profiles, but the DNA factors detected were “too weak for conclusive interpretation,” Stocksleger said.
He also discovered Brooks’ DNA on blood-like stains found in the bed of the Dodge Ram and a piece of metal that was in the bed.
Stockslager also said Brooks’ DNA was found in blood-like stains in the hatchback area of the van.
Under questioning from defense attorney Derek Jones, he said that there is no way of knowing when exactly the DNA was deposited on the items that were swabbed.
Testimony continues Thursday. The case is being tried by Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley.