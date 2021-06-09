Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools documentary to be shown in Q-C parks

Quad-Cities Interfaith, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, the Quad-City Youth Advisory Council, and the Quad-City YWCA are hosting four screenings of the documentary “PushOut: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” over the summer.

The first screening will be at at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.

“PushOut: The Criminalization Of Black Girls In Schools” is a feature-length documentary that takes an in-depth look at the educational, judicial, cultural, and societal disparities facing Black Girls in modern America.

According to a state-by-state analysis conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union, in Iowa schools, female students of color are 9 times more likely to be arrested than their white counterparts.

Following the screening, to build on the documentary and to foster healthy discussions, keynote speakers will speak about their own experiences as people of color in and around the issues of education and the school-to-prison pipeline within their communities.

Speakers include Latrice Lacey, Director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and Omnia Salih, Co-founder of Quad Cities Youth Advisory Council.