Quad-Citians are invited to enjoy a front row seat to the Kwik Star Criterium on Memorial Day while helping support the Kids Eat Free meal program.
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken and his wife Kathryn will be serving brats and hot dogs from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, May 27, at their home at 29 Hillcrest Ave., Davenport, along the route of the bicycle races.
Donations will be accepted for Kids Eat Free, a collaboration between Supervisor Croken and the Davenport Schools Foundation. Proceeds will be used to feed kids in the community who rely on school-based nutrition programs, Croken said.
The new child nutrition program, launched in February, has been sponsoring one weekend meal a month to provide children with a nutritious meal when school is closed.
The next Kids Eat Free meal will be June 8 at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. The public is invited.
"We hope to go to weekly meals beginning June 15," he said, adding summer months are challenging because only a few schools are open for summer sessions. Those that offer sessions are only open from Monday through Thursday. "That means Title 1 (school kids) won't have meals Friday, Saturday or Sunday."
Kids Eat Free has received strong community support from area businesses and individuals including in-kind donations from HyVee at Northgate, Sam's Club, Schnuck's and Village Inn, he said.
"We're hoping anybody who shares our concern for student hunger will come by and drop a couple of dollars in a coffee tin and help us get through the summer months," Croken said.
Donations of any amount are appreciated and tax-deductible. For more information, contact Croken at 563-940-8439 or at Ken.Croken@scottcountyiowa.com.